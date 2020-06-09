Salem City Schools respond with Fall options for families following Gov. Northam's K-12 announcement

Salem City Schools says their year is set to begin on-schedule with a start date of August 31, just with a handful of construction to go along with it.

In a statement Tuesday, Superintendent Alan Seibert outlined the division's response to Governor Northam's announcement that K-12 students are set to return in the fall.

When in-class instruction begins, the Salem City Schools community will be expected to follow social distancing measures of six feet while on buses and in school buildings. The number of students allowed to physically attend class each day will be dependent on feasibly maintaining this procedure.

Classes will be administered using an approach that combines both in-school and remote learning in the fall. Any family with significant concerns about children returning to school can elect for 100 percent remote learning.

Salem City Schools asks families to review and select, in a non-binding manner, which learning method best suits their children and how they plan to be brought to and from school each day for the division's planning purposes:

"Hybrid Schedule - Remote Learning with Staggered In-Person Instruction

Expecting that the start of the 2020-2021 School Year would be non-traditional and feature strict limits on the numbers of students served in an in-person manner, staff have researched several scheduling options. While there are numerous possible schedule configurations, any scheduling option must be flexible and permit adaptation as guidance from the Virginia Department of Health is updated based on trends in public health data.

For this reason, the SCS approach to scheduling is based on the number of students we are permitted to transport and serve in our classrooms in Phase 3 and can be scaled up if/when limits on the number of students served are eased and ultimately removed.

Remote Learning Option

All families with significant concerns about returning their students to school during Phase 3 will have the option to participate in 100% remote instruction.

25% Student Capacity Option

This option is based on the transportation and classroom capacity limitations necessary to comply with current physical distancing requirements.

Students will be divided into four groups and will attend school one day per week for face to face instruction, targeted support, and enrichment. Students in Group A will attend school on Mondays, students in Group B will attend school on Tuesdays, students in Group C will attend school on Thursdays, and students in Group D will attend school on Friday. Wednesday will be used to provide targeted support for students as needed, to schedule individual and group synchronous online learning sessions, and to facilitate communication with students and families.

To facilitate online learning when students are not in school, the Salem City School Division is currently working to integrate Virtual Virginia’s online content in grades K-12 using the Canvas Course Management System. The primary means of instruction and learning will be conducted remotely using Canvas and the division’s online learning resources.

Cleaning and sanitization will be maintained throughout the day, with “deep cleaning” on Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Students in different schools/grade-levels from the same household will be scheduled on the same “Day Schedule.”

50% Student Capacity Option

If/when guidance from the Virginia Department of Health allows for increased capacity, students will transition to attending school two days per week by merging A Days and B Days into “A/B Days” and C Days and D Days into “C/D Days”. Wednesdays will continue to be used for targeted support, to schedule individual and group synchronous online learning sessions, to facilitate communication with students and families, and to provide ample time for deep cleaning of facilities.

100% Student Capacity Option

If/when guidance from the Virginia Department of Health allows for all students to return to school, students may return to a more traditional school day, while retaining start time and bus route changes, enhanced custodial services, and remote learning for interested families.

Transportation and School Start Times- In recent months the Salem City School Board has expressed its desire to adjust school start times and transportation routines to address several inefficiencies and inequities associated with our current system. When combined with the significant impact of physical distancing requirements on the bus we must develop the most efficient system possible to maximize school attendance next year. As a result, we are planning the following adjustments to our transportation routines, school start times, and school end times for the 2020-2021 school year.

• Elementary students will be transported first, and the elementary school day will start at approximately 7:40 am and end at 2:15 pm.

• Middle school students will be transported second, and the middle school day will start at approximately 8:10 am and end at 3:05 pm

• High school students will be transported last, and the high school day will start at approximately 8:30 am and end at 3:25 pm.

Additional information about specific start times, bus schedules, and parent-drop-off times will be provided as they are finalized.

We understand that the scenarios outlined above represent significant changes for staff, students, families, and our community. Know that we will do everything in our power to ensure the best possible work and learning environment under these circumstances and that we will be in a position to transition students back to school on a more regular basis as guidelines permit. At this point, you likely have several questions about the specifics of these plans. We will provide more information as the details are finalized. Please continue to be patient, flexible, and attentive to future correspondence from the school division and your school.

Sincerely,

H. Alan Seibert

Division Superintendent"

