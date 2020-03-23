Salem Civic Center cancels or reschedules all events through May 3 during coronavirus concerns

The Salem Civic Center says it is not going forward with any events through May 3 after the coronavirus guidelines set forth by the CDC, VDH and City of Salem Management.

According to a statement from the venue, any tickets already bought will be carried over to the new date automatically. If the new day does not work, you can receive a refund at your point of purchase. Ticketmaster.com will be refunding online orders, while the Civic Center Box Office plans to offer refunds for purchases made there after the building reopens on or around May 4.

All current Civic Center business will be done by phone or email. The facility is closed to the public.

