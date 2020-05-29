Salem Civic Center to host first-ever drive-in concert

The Salem Civic Center announced a return of live music in its first-ever drive-in concert.

The concert will feature Franklin County duo Crawford & Power, and will take place in the center’s parking lot on Thursday, June 18 at 8 p.m.

“We wanted to find a way to bring the excitement of live music back to our guests.” says Wendy Delano, Salem’s director of civic facilities. “By taking advantage of our versatile facilities, we can put on a concert in the parking lot, and still adhere to social distancing guidelines. You can bring a carload of friends or family members, listen to great live music and enjoy a summer night in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”

Jake Crawford and Ethan Power grew up in Franklin County, and they have opened for several country music legends, including Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, The Marshall Tucker Band, Luke Combs and dobro virtuoso Jerry Douglas.

The pair has also performed in Salem,, opening for Cody Johnson in 2019 and sharing the stage with Maddie and Tae at the city’s Star-B-Q event in 2018. Their roots are in country, Americana and southern rock.

Tickets for the event are $40 for a carload, based on the number of seatbelts in a vehicle, meaning if you have five seatbelts, your ticket admits five people.

Cars will be spaced in every other parking spot to accommodate 200 vehicles. Guests can remain in their car or sit in front or to the side of it. A FM broadcast will also be available.

More information can be found on the Salem Civic Center website. Tickets can be purchased only through Ticketmaster.com.

