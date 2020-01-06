Salem Fire and Rescue Chief discusses Saturday night's fire

Salem Fire Officials say a fire destroyed a trucking company Saturday night .

Crews in Salem and Roanoke County responded to a fire at H.M. Montgomery Trucking around 8 p.m. Strong winds made fighting the fire a challenge. It took 25 firefighters more than two hours to bring the fire under control. Estimated damage is $200,000.

The Fire Marshall ruled the fire accidental and says it started in a wood stove.

"The fire had already grown, coming out the windows and that kind of thing, so we went into defense operations due to the size of the fire. The wind did play a major factor, it was windy and cold, and it did make the fire grow quicker," John Prillaman, Fire Chief for Salem Fire and Rescue, said.

One Roanoke County firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

