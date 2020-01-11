Salem High School hosts Robotic Competition

Salem High School's Robotics Team hosted it's first-ever FIRST Tech Challenge Tournament this weekend. Inside the Bast Center at Roanoke College, you could find robots facing off. It's all part of a competitive robotics program.

Nearly 40 teams of more than 400 students from area high schools and middle schools participated.

"It's not just about science and technology and math and programming and all that. It's about those soft skills, it's about teamwork, it's about perseverance, it's about, 'my robot broke down, and I have to fix it again,'" Cathy Sarisky, Faculty and Chemistry Department Chair for Roanoke College, said.

Winners will earn a chance to compete at the FIRST Tech Challenge Virginia Championship in Richmond next month.

