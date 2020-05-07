Salem High School plans virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

Salem High School has announced graduation plans for its seniors. They will be hosting two ceremonies--a grade-wide virtual event over Zoom June 12 followed by an individualized event June 13.

WDBJ7 photo

The Zoom gradation will have live and pre-recorded parts. The next day, students will walk across the Salem Civic Center Annex stage to receive their diplomas and get their pictures taken. Families can drive through the annex in their cars and take photos.

"I don't think there's any alternative that is exactly the same as what students tend to experience, but I think this alternative is going to show them that this community really loves and values them," Scot Habeeb, Principal of Salem High School, said.

Principal Habeeb's own daughter will be one of Salem's graduating seniors this year.

