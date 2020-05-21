Salem Red Sox reopening ballpark Friday, just without the ball game

Starting Friday, the Salem Ballpark will be open, just without the ball game. The Salem Red Sox have announced they're opening the park for folks to come have a bite and enjoy the scenery. There will be classic baseball park food along with other special menu items and beer. Videos will be playing across the big screen.

WDBJ7 photo

"We're hoping that we're still going to have some games this year, and whether we do or not, we're going to have some events out here at the ballpark. We've got a great facility, it's not only a great facility for a baseball but we can do a lot of extra events in here and we're excited to bring those to the community when the time is ready," Allen Lawrence, General Manager of the Salem Red Sox, said.

He says this is a way to keep their fans engaged and offer them some of that baseball viewing feel until they can start their season.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.