Salem Red Sox to offer Opening Day to-go meals

Many baseball fans were disappointed when the 2020 season was postponed because of COVID-19, but the Salem Red Sox have found a creative way of helping people celebrate Opening Day - just not under the stadium lights.

From Thursday, April 9 through Saturday, April 11, fans will be able to order a variety of classic ballpark food, including hot dogs, cheeseburgers, nachos, chicken tenders and more. Each order is just $5 and will come with fries or chips and a soda.

"Baseball brings joy so we thought this would be a good way to bring the Opening Day experience to people in the safety of their homes," said Director of Food and Beverage, Mike Ferrero. "Nothing says baseball like hotdogs and nachos."

Even better, healthcare workers, first responders and grocery store employees will receive a free meal by showing their employee ID or name badge.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., orders can be placed by calling 540-302-0233 or emailing MFerrero@salemsox.com; meals can be picked up outside the front stadium gates.

"While we are unable to celebrate at the ballpark this week, we are excited to offer ballpark favorites and help families spend time together reminiscing on their many baseball memories," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We are thankful for the many healthcare workers, first responders, and grocery store employees. Due to their dedication and hard work, we will be able to return to the ballpark soon."

Opening night for the Salem Red Sox was originally scheduled for April 9. The Sox are also encouraging fans to sign up for MiLB.TV for free to enjoy some of the best games from their 2019 season.

You can find more information on the Salem Red Sox on their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

