As teleworking takes off, Salem-Roanoke Chamber offers advice

In just a few short weeks, coronavirus has changed the way millions of Americans live and work.

And during a time of social distancing, the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is helping businesses in our area respond.

On Thursday afternoon, the Chamber and Ride Solutions will present a webinar on Teleworking During a Crisis.

Beth Bell is the Executive Director of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce.

"For companies that maybe had that experience working remotely, they are probably a little bit better prepared," Bell told WDBJ7, "but I think more companies are not, especially our smaller businesses."

Jeremy Holmes is the Director of Ride Solutions.

"This isn't going to be the way you build a long-range, long-term telework policy," he said, "but this will be something that will help keep your business going, and help keep your employees and their families safe.

The webinar is free, and you don't have to be chamber member to register.

For more information, click on the following link:

Implementing Telework in a Crisis

