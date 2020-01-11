Salem Rodeo honors a little boy from Richmond

A little boy from Richmond was honored at the Salem Rodeo Saturday night.

Mason Haislip was "King of the Cowboys" as they called him. He was born with a heart defect and just had a heart transplant a little over a year ago.

In December, Mason was also diagnosed with Lymphoma.

The Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo, along with "Dreaming Three," were able to give Mason the ride of a lifetime while attending the rodeo and truly treated like the king of the night.

"Tonight is just a get away, break away from the reality we face, just enjoy and make it all about him, the girls and ourselves", said Tiffany Haislip, Mason's mom.

Of course, Mason's favorite part of the Rodeo were the "bucking bulls".

