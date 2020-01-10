Salem Rodeo rides into Salem Civic Center this weekend

Can we get a yee-haw?!

The Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo is back Jan. 10-12 for its 53rd year. It's the perfect mix of sporting event and family entertainment.

In addition to featuring some of the best cowboys, cowgirls and livestock in the nation, this year the award-winning event will showcase one of the best trick riding performers in the country, Dusti Crain-Dickerson.

Georgia's Jake Wilcox will also provide comic relief and residing in the barrel for bull riding.

Also at the event is the return of the Tractor Supply Company Mutton Busting. Nearly 200 cowboys and cowgirls, many from the Virginia area will be competing in events for World Championship points.

PERFORMANCES:

Friday, January 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 12, at 2 p.m.

TICKETS:

Friday Tickets - $18

Saturday & Sunday Tickets - $20, $22 & $27.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office and online.

Preferred parking also is available for $5.

