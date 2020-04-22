Salem VA Hospital workers calling for more personal protective equipment

It was not the biggest rally of the day in Virginia -- that was in Richmond.

But at the Salem Veterans Affairs Hospital, workers are sounding the alarm about a lack of personal protective equipment.

After a rally Wednesday morning, two VA nurses spoke to WDBJ7 on account of anonymity, for fear of retaliation.

“It’s a huge infection control risk,” said one of the nurses.

According to these nurses, workers are being asked to wear the same surgical masks for seven to 30 days.

They say not everyone is being given N-95 masks.

And they say they have treated veterans showing symptoms of COVID-19 and then immediately after cared for other patients while wearing the same mask.

“We could give it from one bedroom to another bedroom because we don’t have what we’re supposed to be wearing.”

These nurses say recently some, but not all workers, have been given one new mask per day, but they say that’s still not good enough.

“Even still, you’re still supposed to have a mask for every patient, not for once a day.”

WDBJ7 reached out to the Salem VA for comment, but has not heard back.

