Salem VA Medical Center adopts temporary entry measures as coronavirus safeguard

The Salem VA Medical Center is preparing to begin a new arrival and screening process to help protect veterans, staff, volunteers and visitors from coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, March 9, the facility will restrict vehicular access to two entry points, so staff can conduct questionnaire screenings of everyone who enters the facility.

Entry to the medical center will be through the West Gate (closer to East Salem School) 24/7, and Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., it will also be through the entrance to the Virginia Veterans Care Center. Both entrances are on Roanoke Boulevard.

The new entry procedures will remain in effect until further notice.

Screening measures are being implemented nationwide at more than 150 VA facilities. Community Based Outpatient Clinics will screen patients as they enter their respective facilities.

“Preparation is the prudent course of action and we are taking steps to ensure our veterans, staff, volunteers, visitors and others coming to our campus are screened,” said VAMC Director Rebecca Stackhouse in a letter to staff. “While this process will be an inconvenience, we are not shutting down operations. We are putting a process in place that allows us to pre-screen individuals entering the campus and provide care for those who need it.

"We strongly encourage veterans who have symptoms to call their primary care provider if they feel they may have a viral illness. Veterans who are registered in the My HealtheVet program may be able to receive treatment through VA Video Connect.”

LewisGale also recently made changes to safeguard people from infection.

