Salem VA Medical Center promotes mental health awareness

In a world where human connection isn't as easy to come by as it used to be, cases of depression and anxiety have ramped up.

And if you're a veteran struggling with mental health, a solution could be as easy as keeping up with your regularly-scheduled appointments.

"Sometimes it is just as good as face to face," said Delmar Short, the chief of mental health for the Salem VA Medical Center.

Talking to someone through a computer screen is different, but necessary during this period of social distancing.

"Maybe 10 percent or so that are seen weekly or 20 percent, most of them are seen less frequently than that, but they can be seen more frequently if they need it," said Short, talking about the number of patients the medical center sees. The Salem VA Medical center has about 38,000 patients, and around 12,000 of those patients are mental health patients.

For veterans who already struggle with mental illness, time spent alone could be more troublesome in months to come, even after social distancing restrictions are lifted.

"A lot of post traumatic stress afterwards, a lot of anxiety during such time, and a big factor right now is loneliness," said Short.

While the VA is still open to its patients and appointments can still happen in person, Short is advocating for digital resources.

From viewing other veterans' stories, to connecting to a therapist, a site called Make the Connection is available for veterans and those who support veterans.

"When you don't have that treatment, the outcomes are much worse. We have a worse suicide rate for those who are not followed by the VA then those who are followed by the VA," said Short.

According to Short, it's never too late, or too early to ask for help.

