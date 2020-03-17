Salem VA Medical Center suspends non-essential procedures

The Salem VA Medical Center will postpone all non-essential procedures for at least 60 days to help protect veterans from the possible exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

Staff have been contacting patients with scheduled procedures to determine plans and appointments moving forward.

The change comes following recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The limitation is the latest in a series of actions the organization has taken to reduce the risk of infection to both patients and staff.

Last week, the facility suspended all visitors to the Community Living Center, restricted children under the age of 12 from entering the facility, and started screening all visitors entering the facility.

Large group events and activities have also been suspended at the medical center.

