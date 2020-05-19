Salem VA Medical Center to begin reintroducing services

Salem VA Medical Center announced Tuesday it would begin expanding some services beginning Thursday, May 26.

As Virginia starts reopening from COVID-19 shutdowns, SVAMC has been selected as a lead facility in the process of reintroducing health care services. Each Veterans Integrated Service Network selects facilities as lead sites to be the first to implement a phased approach in health care while maintaining a safe environment.

“The safety of Veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Rebecca Stackhouse, Salem VAMC director, said. “VA will take into account guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local government as we gradually reintroduce health care services. As a high reliability organization, safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision-making.”

The Veterans Health Administration has developed a risk-based plan to prioritize non-urgent procedures, in addition to the urgent procedures already being performed. Expansions and scheduling decisions will be guided by factors such as patient health, staff safety and resources.

Rigorous safety measures are already in place at VHA facilities. These include screenings of veterans and employees, physical distancing, personal protective equipment and frequent disinfecting.

The Salem VA will also continue to use virtual care options, such as telehealth and phone consults.

Veterans should contact the SVAMC or their provider for more information and before visiting.

For more information, visit www.salem.va.gov

