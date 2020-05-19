Salem VA Medical Center to resume in-person health care services

While the VA hasn't been closed completely over the last two months, only certain procedures and appointments have been in person instead of via telehealth. But starting this week and into next, some of the restrictions are going to begin to loosen.

"Each piece of our presumption of operations plan, a plan called 'Moving Forward' by our headquarters, has been tested a number of ways and a number of different levels by the facility leadership," said Frank Cannizzo, the Chief of Staff for the Salem VA Medical Center.

Recognized as a lead facility, the Salem VA Medical Center is ready to welcome more patients inside. This phased reopening will act as a test run for facilities across the country.

Over the weeks to come we will be starting slowly, in a bunch of different services that provide invasive procedures, like gastroenterology, cardiac catheterization, and some other places, dental hygiene will be opening soon. This is all by appointment and all patients who are going to be having invasive procedures will be tested for infection," said Cannizzo.

That means even if you don't have a temperature or haven't been in contact with anyone that has COVID-19 or symptoms, you'll still have to get a test.

According to Cannizzo, this will be an at first practice and may not be necessary as time goes on.

But even with in person visits and procedures resuming, Canizzo says telehealth will still be used.

"We're doing ten times as much telehealth now then when we started this. And that's facility wide, we have some facilities that are 20 and 30 times what they used to be. Going forward, I don't think we will ever lose our reliance on telehealth."

If you have an appointment scheduled within the next few weeks, you are asked to call before that appointment takes places to make sure you are set to come on property.

