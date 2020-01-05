Salem business damaged in fire, firefighter injured

Crews in Salem responded to a fire at H.M. Montgomery Trucking Company Saturday night around 8:07 p.m.

Firefighters arrived eight minutes later and found heavy fire and smoke throughout the building.

It took firefighters more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

Officials say the building received a significant amount of damage.

One Roanoke County firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.