Salem cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

The city of Salem has canceled its St. Patrick's Day parade that was scheduled for Friday

The city released the following statement:

"Over the past two weeks, the City of Salem has been monitoring the potential spread of COVID-19, with special concern for the safety of our citizens, school children and visitors.

"While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Salem at this time, three Roanoke College students are in isolation off-campus in Salem, as a precautionary measure.

"Event safety for our patrons is always our number one concern. This decision allows us continue to take proper precautions, while the threat of the Coronavirus remains very real. We apologize to those who had planned to participate in the parade and take part in the the celebration."