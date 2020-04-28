Salem church prays in Mac and Bob's parking lot, donates to employees

Tuesday afternoon in downtown Salem, some folks parked their cars for lunch with a side of praise.

Members of the CommUnity Church in Salem took over the Mac and Bob's parking lot for an afternoon service.

The congregants ordered lunch from their cars, while listening to Pastor Thomas McCracken through loudspeaker and over the radio.

At the end of the service, using a cowboy hat for a collection plate, the congregation collected more than $900 in donations for Mac and Bob's Staff.

"For me it's more than just praying for our restaurants and our struggling economy," McCracken said. "I think we can do a lot more than that and today is an indication that we can."

Bob Rotanz, Co-owner of Mac and Bob's, said he loved seeing the parking lot filled with cars again, and feeling the energy the congregation brought with it.

"I think it's a great way of saying, hey, we're with you during this scary time," Rotanz said.

McCracken said they hope to do this at a restaurant once a week, every week, for as long as we are required to be socially distant.

