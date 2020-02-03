Salem hosts its first "Restaurant and Retail Week"

Try something new and grab a deal while you are doing it at the first annual Downtown Salem Restaurant and Retail Week.

WDBJ7 photo

A variety shops and eateries are lined up for the February 3-9 period of festivities.

According to the event's Facebook page, Roanoke College is even getting in on the savings, offering anybody who brings a receipt from a participating restaurant during that time a 20% discount at the campus store! The receipt must be presented at the time of purchase.

If you are interested in checking out the available deals, head over to their Facebook page for an actively updated list.

