Salem landmark is back in business

A Salem landmark with a long history and a unique name is back in business.

The Dilly Dally was a fixture in South Salem for decades, before it closed about ten years ago.

Lisa and Reid Garst bought the building in 2018, and they opened this week after a year-long renovation.

"We wanted this store to be an anchor for the neighborhood, something that everyone in South Salem, but all of Salem, can be proud of," Reid Garst told us.

"They've really gone with us on this journey," Lisa Garst said. "They've been active participants on Facebook. The neighbors have been encouraging. It's been a real community effort and we've just felt their support and we just appreciate it so much."

The business includes a community market with a focus on products made in Virginia.

Next door is a cafe that features hot dogs, premium ice cream and cupcakes.

For more information, click on the following link:

The Dilly Dally