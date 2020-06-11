Salem Parks and Rec. cancels summer camp program

The Salem Parks and Recreation Department has announced the cancellation of its 2020 Summer Camp due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The department has offered summer camps for kids in the community for more than 25 years, and even though Governor Ralph Northam is loosening restrictions, the department feels “there are too many variables, like social distancing, to be able to run an effective and safe camp throughout the summer.”

The department says it will come back with a bigger and better summer camp program in 2021.

Parents who have already signed up and paid for camp will be refunded in full. The department asks for patience as the figure out the quickest and easiest way to do so.

