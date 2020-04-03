Salem pastor plans to preach from the roof of his church

Church goers have been looking a little glum, and a little confused at CommUNITY church in Salem.

"You got the little family over there, the balloon family, the dad, the mom, the daughter," said Pastor Tom McCracken.

McCracken prefers preaching in front of larger crowds, but for the last few weeks, he's had to make due.

"Especially with the modifications we've been forced to make, to go along with our governors executive order, we've just had to be creative in what we do, to get the message out," said McCracken.

This weekend it's all about creativity and conquering a fear at the same time.

McCracken will see his whole church family Sunday. But not from the pulpit. From the roof.

"God has created us to be relational so this social distancing has been very difficult for people especially for people in ministry that have jobs and heart that want to be with people," said McCracken.

During his press conference Governor Northam stressed how important it was for different religious events to be celebrated this month, but to be celebrated safely.

"I think he has done an amazing job with what he had so far, and I think the social distancing and the guidelines he's established, they're done to help us not hurt us, I mean we haven't been told to stop anything," said McCracken.

So church is on, but folks will stay in their cars.

"Usually I have a sign from my pulpit that I hold up that says Amen, so when I hold it up I want people to honk their horn!"

You can't get more socially distant than from atop a building.

