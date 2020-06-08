Salem reopening three City Hall offices Monday

The City of Salem will reopen some of its offices in City Hall Monday.

The Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer and Utility Collections offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city says it still strongly encourages people to make any payments online, through mail or by using the collection box at City Hall.

Citizens visiting City Hall must use the back entrance and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, as well.

