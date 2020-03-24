Salons across Virginia close down after Governor's new orders

Hair salons and barbershops all across the Commonwealth are closing down after the Governor announced new restrictions Monday.

Cancellations for proms and weddings have become the norm for Gina Wright at Serenity Salon.

On Tuesday, she prepared to close down. “I have to stop at midnight, so I have to get as many clients in a possible," Wright said.

Customers like Alicia Fitch, are trying to fit in last minutes appointments. “Sometimes I get my hair washed and cut," Fitch explained.

Wright has owned the Campbell County salon for nearly two decades.

After Governor Northam’s order for nonessential businesses to close down, Wright is relying on faith for what’s next. “If I didn’t’ have God then I’d probably be sitting in here crying all day long, so, I’ve got faith, He’s always taken care of me when things gone wrong so he’s still going to take care of me," she said.

Salons aren’t the only businesses affected.

Beginning Wednesday at midnight, places from theaters, to fitness centers must close for 30 days. “I’m going to miss all my conversations because as hairdressers we’re little therapists too, we talk to our clients, we hear all their problems, with cry with them, you know, we laugh with them, you know, that’s going to be sad," Wright said.