Salvation Army creates Easter baskets, collecting donations

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is crafting Easter baskets for children in the community.

They plan on filling up about 50 baskets to deliver to children who use

their services.

They already have some of the goodies like candy filled eggs and stuffed animals, but they need more baskets.

The Salvation Army says it’s important to bring a little fun and happiness during an uncertain time.

“Everybody right now just needs that glimmer of hope. Hope to wear they know that they are not alone and that we are all in this together as we are all saying and that they are not forgotten,” Captain Jamie Clay said.

The Salvation Army is also looking for more donations to help deliver packages to people in their homes. They need things like toilet paper and canned goods as well.

