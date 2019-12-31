Sanders says he'll enact national drinking water standards

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says he would enact federal drinking water standards for a group of toxic chemicals that have caused widespread contamination in New Hampshire and other states.

New Hampshire recently set some of the nation's toughest standards for the substances collectively called PFAS, but a judge temporarily blocked enforcement after the St. Paul, Minnesota-based chemical company 3M sued. Sanders says instead of spending millions on lawsuits, such companies should be paying to clean up contamination.

He says as president, he will create national clean water standards for PFAS and other chemicals to guarantee clean drinking water “as a human right.”