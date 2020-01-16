Saturday Morning IPA by Smartmouth makes a comeback

Saturday Morning IPA was last year's breakout star for Smartmouth Brewing Company. The limited edition brew sold out and made national headlines, with some people reselling it online for hundreds of dollars. Now the cereal-inspired beer is making a comeback.

According to a release by Smartmouth, Norfolk and Virginia Beach tasting rooms will feature the the Saturday Morning IPA Saturday, March 7. A limited amount will also be distributed in stores and restaurants throughout Virginia.

“Still kids at heart, we tossed pounds of marshmallows, some of which we toasted, and completed the flavor profile with loads of citrusy and tropical fruity hops,” the brewery said in a release.

The re-release will have additional beer releases, live music and food pop-ups. Information on the events will be shared soon.

