Saying thanks to frontline workers through hand packaged gift boxes

A Christiansburg woman is helping to spread thanks to workers on the frontlines during this pandemic.

Nancy Creed has been putting together gift boxes and gables stuffed full of goodies and snacks at a discounted price.

She said got the idea from the National Gift Basket Association.

Creed said people in the New River Valley were looking for a way to express their thanks to these workers and it was the perfect idea.

“I think people were really just looking for a way to say thank you and feeling a little frustrated that there weren’t really great ways out there to do so,” Creed said.

Creed operates The Orange Bandana, a gift basket shop, in Christiansburg. She said she has made over 50 so far.

“I don’t think it’s the food, I think it’s the thought and I think that’s why it’s catching on,” Creed said. “People just want the frontline workers to know they’re thinking about them.”

