Northside High School will have an increased police presence Friday, February 7 after a threat was made to the school on social media.

Roanoke County Public Schools are working with the Roanoke County Police Department to investigate the matter.

Law enforcement will be there when schools begin after a two hour delay due to flooding aftermath.

