School board member recognized for work as community activist

A Montgomery County School Board member was recognized for being selected as one of five honorees for this year’s Library of Virginia’s Strong Men and Women in Virginia History program.

Penny Franklin was selected for this honor because of her work as an activist for more than 30 years in the community.

The program celebrates the achievements of notable African Americans of the past, present and future.

Franklin advocates for fair treatment of everyone.

