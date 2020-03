School districts are canceling SAT tests scheduled for the weekend in response to the coronavirus.

The cancellations were put into place after Governor Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks.

The following SAT tests have been canceled:



Giles County

Giles County High School

Pulaski County

Pulaski County High School

Roanoke County

Hidden Valley High School

For a list of closures visit WDBJ7’s closing list.