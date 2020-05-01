School nutrition services saluted

All across the commonwealth, schools are honoring the food services workers that have continued to get meals out while schools are closed.

At Covington High School, where they have been using the kitchens to get over two-hundred meals out every day to families, cooks and drivers were greeted with happy balloons, treats, and gifts.

"My ladies, yes. Ladies deserve all the recognition at Covington High School, as far as that goes," said Brenda Perkins, Covington's Supervisor of Child Nutrition. "And my bus drivers, everyone that's been involved in it, yes."

The state superintendent of public instruction urged parents and cities to honor their food services on May first.

