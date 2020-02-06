School threat: Alleghany Co. Public Schools, Covington City Schools closed

All Covington City Schools, Alleghany County Public Schools, and offices will be close Friday February 7 due to an unresolved possible threat from a student.

Thursday evening, Covington High School administration was notified by a student of a possible threat from another student in Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

There was not to one specific school.

The school divisions and local law enforcement are working to resolve the matter.

The investigation will determine if schools will be open Monday, February 10.

The Covington Police Department and Alleghany County Sheriff's Office is asking those with information related to this investigation to contact them.

