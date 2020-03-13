Schools plan for time away from classroom

Starting Monday, all K-12 schools will be closed across Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Friday, catching many off guard.

But as we've been reporting, schools across our region have been preparing for this. Pulaski County decided Monday this week to close school on Friday so teachers could do just that.

“I think the proactive approach is always the best strategy to go,” said Riverlawn Elementary Principal Kimberly Sink. “We’ve always taken that stance to be proactive no matter what you do. That way you can think it through and have a clear plan.”

Teachers spent much of the day disinfecting their classrooms and packing 10 days’ worth of materials to keep kids busy during the time off.

“As a school, teachers have been working together in their grade level teams to come up with an assortment of instructional activities that will be sent home to students to be working on,” Sink said.

But it’s not all work. They threw in some math games to keep kids’ minds sharp.

“That’s why we’re here, we’re here for the students,” said fifth-grade teacher Susie Hickman. “We don’t want them to regress, we don’t want them to feel like everything they’ve learned for these first three nine weeks are for nothing.”

In addition to some classroom work, students should plan to exercise five days a week. It’s something teachers hope can be a bonding experience with mom and dad.

“Parents may end up missing some work, too, and could potentially be at home,” said P.E. teacher Chad Owen. “It gives them time to get out together, enjoy that time and not just be shut in the house for some period of time.”

Owen said students who log what they eat and their exercise will be able to partake in a dance party at the end of the school year.

Sink said they always strive to help students feel safe academically, emotionally and physically.

“Even though they’re at home, their education’s still going to be safe because they’re still working on review skills for when they return,” Sink said.

Riverlawn Elementary is asking parents who can pick up packets to stop by the school between 1 p.m. Monday and noon on Friday, March 20. If you are unable to pick up your packets, the school will help you make alternate arrangements like mailing or hand-delivering them to homes.

Pulaski County Public Schools will provide meals for anyone age 18 or younger on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the school closure. Meal deliveries will begin Wednesday, March 18. Information to sign up will be made available on Monday, March 16.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.