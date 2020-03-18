Scratch Biscuit among Roanoke restaurants altering operations to comply with Governor's coronavirus mandate

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Roanoke restaurants are changing the way they operate to help keep community members and workers safe.

At Scratch Biscuit Company, they are closing their dining room every day at noon to help stay in compliance with the Governor’s order that only 10 people can be in the same location at once.

The company, like many others around the country, is focusing its efforts on pickup and delivery orders.

“For a lot of businesses, depending on the size of your dining room, it’s just easier to close rather than sit there and have to watch and mandate the traffic flow come in and just keep it on a strictly take out, to-go, delivery-type method is the easiest thing,” said owner Nathan Webster.

Webster also says closing the dining room helps to provide some peace of mind for his employees who are still hard at work.

