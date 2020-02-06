Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department remembers member who died from Lung Cancer

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department in Moneta is remembering the life and legacy of a long time member who died after a battle with Lung Cancer.

"Not seeing him come through that door, is going to really hurt all of us."

83 year old Bill Kennedy died February 4th after an eight month battle with Lung Cancer.

He had been a member of Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years and was not only a mentor but a father figure to many that passed through.

Assistant Chief, William Hoyt said he was a big part of what made the Fire Department what it is today.

"He helped us a lot and he was kind of that leader figure for us and we really respected him honestly, and we can't say enough about him", said Hoyt.

One of the things Hoyt says he will miss the most about him is the long talks and stories he'd tell.

"He would come in here and he would walk in with his wife, obviously, but we'd just sit down and talk for hours.", said Hoyt.

Bill was also a New York Fire Fighter for over thirty years. His Son, Tom Kennedy followed in his footsteps. He died in the South Tower in 9/11.

"Him being in the FDNY for so long it was kind of his legacy and stuff like that he loved every bit of it and I'm sure Tom did too, when he was up in the towers.", said Hoyt.

They say he will always live on through the Fire Department.

"I think he's got a touch on all of us and plus everything he's taught us will live on in everything we teach others", said Hoyt.

