Search continues for missing Buena Vista women

“Where would they get together and take off to? Why?" Randy Stennitt, “Bridgett” Clark’s Uncle, said. "You know, two people that not know each other very well.”

Jacquelyn "Bridgett" Clark and Mary "Becky" Williams were last heard from early Sunday morning, and are now missing.

“The story is that she was supposed to meet a group of people down at Smith Mountain Lake early Sunday morning," Buena Vista Police Chief Kevin Hartman said. "And that she never showed up.”

Driving out of Buena Vista late Saturday, two women who family say had been friends for about a week.

“We do get hits and pings through the cell towers all the way down 220 and into the local area of Franklin County around the lake," Hartman said. "And that’s the last we hear from them, is about 2:40 in the morning, their phones go dead.”

“It’s really an odd situation the way it’s happened," Stennitt said. "It’s, you know, the way the phones went dead all of a sudden, and you know nothing else coming out of the phones. It’s just been a really weird situation.”

Police fear they may have driven off the road into the water, but the families continue to hope that the women are still alive.

“I know her mom and family are really and her two children are still having hope that is the case," Stennitt said. "We will never give up hope until we find out otherwise.”

