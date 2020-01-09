Search for murder suspect Brown meant significant overtime for sheriff's office

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office incurred some unforeseen overtime in the search last fall for murder suspect Michael Brown.

The man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, in November in Hardy was on the run for two and a half weeks before being caught.

Sheriff's deputies say their department went through $19 thousand in overtime during the search.

That affects the department's overtime budget, since according to a spokeperson, the department did not anticipate one case costing so much.

Other agencies involved in the search have not revealed their overtime figures.

Click for other stories about this case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.