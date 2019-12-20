Search warrants reveal details about Campbell County murder investigation

As investigators continue to build a case against people who may be responsible for carrying out a murder in Campbell County last month, court documents are revealing details about how the crime may have been carried out.

In an application for a search warrant, Campbell County Investigator Michael Bryant stated two people have been interviewed and agree they were present for the shooting and killing of Christopher Tench. Neither person has been charged in connection with Tench's murder.

Deputies say Tench, 26, was killed along Riverbend Road in Altavista November 25.

In the search warrant application, Bryant stated one of the people who was interviewed about Tench's murder led investigators to Tench's body in a Pittsylvania County pond. "There were signs that Tench had been shot in the head," Bryant wrote in his statement.

According to Bryant's statement, one of the people who was interviewed said Tench's car was driven to a livestock market in Campbell County after his murder and his body was concealed in a metal bin.

Bryant filed his warrant in Bedford County to search a black Mitsubishi that was parked at an address in Forest. One of the people who was interviewed about Tench's murder said a black Mitsubishi was used to transport Tench's body from the site of his killing to the pond where his body was found, according to Bryant's statement.

Bryant's warrant was executed November 27. According to an inventory of items listed in the search warrant return, investigators found and collected a number of red stains in the black Mitsubishi. They also seized a "tire tool" and the vehicle's rear license plate.

In a separate search warrant filed for the address where the vehicle was located, investigators seized a smartphone, bleach, digital scale, "crystal substance," "a cardboard box containing package material," "white powder substance," "three marijuana plants," a license plate, and a "cotton swab of liquid" that investigators indicate was falling out of a "trunk area."

When asked about the Tench case in recent days, investigators indicated they would need time to process evidence before bringing charges against people they believe are responsible for playing a role in Tench's murder.

