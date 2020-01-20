Second Amendment advocates leave early Monday for Richmond

Hours before the sun even rose, dozens gathered at the Park and Ride in Roanoke County.

"Well, I'm going as a Second Amendment advocate," David Bruce said. "Our message is that we do not need more laws restricting our second amendment rights."

He arrived early and mingled in the growing crowd as the parking lot began to fill up and the buses arrived.

As they were loading the buses, WDBJ7 asked many of them why it was important for them to go to Richmond and each one had a different answer.

"Guns don't kill people any more than spoons make people fat," Bruce said. "Crime comes from criminals."

"I guess I just think if I go, I can," 19-year-old Brandon Stout's voice trailed off. "As many faces there, maybe it could stop something. It could stop the bills from passing."

"This to me is protection for our family," Vickie Brosseau said. "You take that right away, the people that come into your house are still going to have guns, but you won't. And I just don't agree. I just don't agree."

Brosseau stood by her father, Howard Wickham, as he talked about guns as a hobby of his.

"I've done a lot of benchrest shooting, pistol shooting and it's just enjoyable to go out and have fun with friends shooting targets," he laughed. "Punching holes in paper is fun."

He also said he was going to Richmond because he doesn't feel like some of the bills coming up are right for Virginia.

"I agree with the background checks, but I don't agree with the ban on firearms," Wickham said.

"I'm a Vietnam veteran and as I was just saying, 50 years ago they sent me halfway around the world to defend and protect the constitution," Robert Bendl said. "And here I am doing it in my own country now. It's an irony."

Though each person had a different reason for going, each had a similar hope for when they come home.

"I would hope it all goes off peacefully and that we make a good showing of ourselves," Bendl said.

"We're here to defend our rights for guns," Brosseau added. "I hope and pray that nobody turns that around."

