Lynchburg community leaders focus on reducing violence in 2020

Moving forward and upward.

That's the direction Lynchburg City community leaders say they want to go in 2020.

Brenda Moss knows the pain of losing a loved one all too well. "It's gut-wrenching," she said.

In 2014 her son, Shawn Moss, was murdered.

But this year, community leaders say it's time to make a change. "2020 could be a great time for Lynchburg to shift some things," Pastor James Camm with One Community, One Voice said.

Wednesday night, Camm hosted a town hall with community members.

The meeting comes after last month's acquittal of a white teen accused of murdering a black teen.

Community members expressed disappointment at an initial meeting, claiming the trial was racially biased.

Pastor Camm says this time the meeting focused on coming up with solutions. "It's time to say 'Okay, let's not let this is happen again," he said.

Education and poverty are just a few factors leaders say contribute to violence.

Moss, who now works as an activist, says it's about considering all circumstances. "So when you look at the violence, you have to look at how the violence becomes violence," Moss explained. "People don't just wake up and say 'I'm going to kill somebody today."

"Some of our crime and some of these issues are because of poverty and some of these issues are because our kids have lost focus," Pastor Camm added. "We just got a lot of things that we've got to touch on and we've got to take a bite of the apple one piece at a time."

