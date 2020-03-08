Second coronavirus case identified in Virginia, VDH says

State and medical officials are set to address a second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Virginia.

Saturday, Department of Health officials announced the first positive case of the virus as a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, Va.



We are working closely with federal, military, and local partners to respond to a COVID-19 case at Ft. Belvoir. The risk to Virginians remains low, but please continue to stay aware and take basic health precautions. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 8, 2020

The second individual is a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients.

Health officials say the patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition.

Officials will provide more information on these case investigations and what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginians later this afternoon.

According to VDH, officials have not seen evidence of the coronavirus spreading in Virginia and the risk is low.



Together with @VDHgov, we've been preparing for #COVID19 since January, and we're executing our public health plans. At this time, the risk of coronavirus in our Commonwealth is low, but it's important that all Virginians do their part to keep themselves and our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/yZXV7y7YpW — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 4, 2020

Public health officials remind people in Virginia and on military installations to take precautions:• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

