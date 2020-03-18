Second positive coronavirus case reported in West Virginia

A second person tested positive for the coronavirus in West Virginia Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said both positive cases have been travel related.

The second person is from Mercer County and is being treated at home, according to the DHHR.

As of Wednesday, West Virginia has tested 148 residents for COVID-19, the results of 3 of those tests are still pending.

Tests conducted through commercial labs and some hospitals will not be included in that tally, however any positive results reported to the DHHR will be added to the positive case counts.

The state has established a toll-free hotline for people to ask questions and address concerns about COVID-19. Operators are available 24/7 at 1-800-887-4304.

For more information about the virus and its impacts on West Virginia visit this website

