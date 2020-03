The second Rockbridge County area coronavirus presumptive positive case has been reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

The second patient is a household contact of the first presumptive positive patient. They are both in their 60's, stable and doing well, according to a statement from the Health Director of the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Both patients had been on recent international travel trips.

