One organization is part of an opportunity to get thousands of dollars to support the arts.

The Sedalia Center is being submitted for a match grant by Bedford County.

The board of supervisors approved the application Monday.

If the grant is awarded, the center could receive $9,000 to support the organization.

That money would go toward the 2021 Celtic Festival and an art exhibit next February.

