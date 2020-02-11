Self-defense or murder? Day one of trial wraps up in Lynchburg

Self-defense or murder.

Those are two arguments coming out of a Lynchburg courtroom Tuesday.

Tyler Andrew Dabney is accused of shooting and killing Benjamin Friar, 32, of Forest, inside a James Crossing apartment Nov. 28, 2018.

The defense admits Dabney shot Friar, but says it was self-defense because Friar was trespassing. However, prosecutors argue Friar was invited to the apartment that night to buy marijuana.

Dabney took the stand Tuesday and explained Friar was asked to leave multiple times but he refused. Dabney says Friar then became aggressive. That's when Dabney says he grabbed his gun and shot at Friar multiple times.

The Medical Examiner testified Friar, who formally worked in the realty business, suffered two gunshot wounds, including one to his back which proved to be fatal.

Dabney is facing Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their case.

Closing arguments will begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.