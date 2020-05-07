Sen. Kaine co-sponsoring bill to help laid-off workers receive job training

US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) is working to support Americans who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a media briefing Thursday, he discussed a bill he is co-sponsoring that would invest $15 billion in workforce training and career development services.

Kaine says this will help people currently out of work get the training they need to acquire new skills and find new jobs when this pandemic is over.

“There will be long-term consequences for our workforce coming out of this. 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment, all wondering whether they’ll have jobs to go back to. We hope they will, but many will not and many will need new skills,” said Kaine.

Kaine also showed support for Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to not yet reopen Virginia.

He says its important to wait a little longer in hopes of preventing a second wave of the virus.

