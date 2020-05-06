Sen. Warner pushing for direct payroll support from US gov't

US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is pushing for direct payroll payments from the federal government to furloughed workers.

On a media call Wednesday, Warner discussed the Paycheck Security Act, which he introduced along with other senators including Bernie Sanders.

The goal of this proposed legislation is for the federal government to make direct payroll payments for companies that have furloughed employees, so workers can remain employed and return to work when it is safe to do so.

“If we had this paycheck support initiative, that would keep people connected, which would be valuable in terms of restarting the economy, but would also be valuable when we think about those 30 million Americans who have lost their jobs, many of which who have also lost their healthcare,” said Warner.

Warner also discussed his role on the President’s congressional task force on economic and health recovery.

He says there needs to be exponentially more testing capacity and screening protocols before we see a full re-opening of the country.

